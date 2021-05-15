Gonzalez struck out one batter and hit one batter in a scoreless one-third of an inning Friday to pick up a hold against Miami.

Los Angeles jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the second inning, but the Marlins gradually clawed their way back into the contest. They loaded the bases and sent the tying run to the plate in the top of the eighth, prompting Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to turn to Gonzalez. The lefty hit the first batter he faced to force in a run but then struck out Jon Berti to finish the inning. Gonzalez has emerged as one of the team's most trusted late-inning relievers, registering a 1.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 13 innings. He is tied for the MLB lead with 10 holds.