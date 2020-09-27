Gonzalez will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Angels, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Though he'll be making his first big-league "start," Gonzalez shouldn't be counted on to handle much more than two innings or 32 pitches, the longest he's worked in any of his prior 14 relief appearances this season. Dustin May is expected to serve as the Dodgers' bulk reliever and is the likeliest pitcher to factor into any decision.