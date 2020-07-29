Gonzalez is among a group of pitchers whom the Dodgers are considering for a spot start Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Alex Wood (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, leaving the Dodgers without a definite starter for Friday's road tilt against Arizona. Gonzalez is traveling with the Dodgers on their current road trip as part of the club's taxi squad, notes Gurnick, so he could take a spot on the 30-man roster with ease. The southpaw's versatility makes him a good fit for the role -- he was impressive as both a starter and a reliever in the minors last season. Still, Gonzalez may not be the favorite for the start given the fact that he has pitched only 14 innings above Double-A ball.