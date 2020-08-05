Gonzalez was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Wednesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez spent less than a week on the big-league roster, allowing a run on three hits in one inning in his only appearance. Zach McKinstry was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Allows one run in MLB debut•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Added to 30-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Option to start Friday•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Left off 30-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Added to 60-man player pool•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Versatility could lead to callup•