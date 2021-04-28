Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed after Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Reds that Gonzalez was placed on the injured list earlier in the day due to COVID-19 vaccine-related reasons, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonzalez and Mitch White both apparently weren't feeling 100 percent after recently receiving vaccine shots, prompting the Dodgers to place the two pitchers on the IL. Roberts indicated that if Gonzalez could be activated from the IL as soon as Wednesday.