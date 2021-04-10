Gonzalez was credited with the hold Friday against Washington as the result of a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters.

Gonzalez threw nine of his 10 pitches for strikes in the spotless outing and induced a swing-and-miss on five of his offerings. The left-hander's three holds are tied for first in MLB, and he has posted a 3:1 K:BB across 2.2 frames covering four outings.