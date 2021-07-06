Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left plantar fasciitis Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonzalez had made relief appearances in each of the last two games, and he allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two in 1.2 innings. It's not yet clear how much time the southpaw will miss due to his foot injury, but he won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break. Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was recalled by the Dodgers in a corresponding move.