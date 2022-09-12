Gonzalez (elbow) has stopped his rehab assignment due to fatigue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez will be shut down for the season after experiencing arm fatigue during his way back from left elbow surgery. He'll now have the offseason to reset and should be ready to go for spring training, barring any major setbacks.
