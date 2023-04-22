Gonzalez was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday.
Gonzalez owns a 2.75 ERA in 55.2 career major-league innings, but he missed all of last season with elbow troubles and failed to win an Opening Day roster spot this year. After striking out seven batters in 12 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City while allowing just one run, he'll get the chance to prove himself at the highest level again. Jake Reed was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
