Gonzalez recorded the save in Saturday's win over the Padres, walking one and recording the final two outs of the game.
The 25-year-old came in shaky with a wild pitch to advance a runner and proceeded to walk Jurickson Profar, but got himself together as he retired the following two batters. Gonzalez recorded his first save of the season, partially due to a limited bullpen given last night's extra inning affair.
