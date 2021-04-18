Gonzalez recorded the save in Saturday's win over the Padres, walking one and recording the final two outs of the game.

The 25-year-old came in shaky with a wild pitch to advance a runner and proceeded to walk Jurickson Profar, but got himself together as he retired the following two batters. Gonzalez recorded his first save of the season, partially due to a limited bullpen given last night's extra inning affair.