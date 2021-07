Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Nationals after allowing one run on two hits across two-thirds of an inning.

Gonzalez served as the opener Thursday and only recorded two outs before being lifted, as he was far from effective and allowed two of the four batters he faced to reach base. His seven-pitch outing ended a streak of four straight scoreless appearances, but he still owns a solid 2.39 ERA across 26.1 innings in 2021, logging 34 outings thus far.