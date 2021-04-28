Gonzalez (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Gonzalez was dealing with COVID-19 vaccine side effects Tuesday, but he'll be available once again Wednesday. Outfielder DJ Peters was sent down in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Out due to vaccine side effects•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Lands on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Records crucial save•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Picks up third hold•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Yet to allow a run this spring•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Tosses scoreless inning•