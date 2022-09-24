Gonzalez (elbow) returned to the mound with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, per MLB.com.
Gonzalez was temporarily shut down from throwing earlier in the month due to fatigue, but he's since returned to pitching with the Dodgers' Triple-A club. The left-hander has made two appearances this week, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. Gonzalez has yet to pitch with the big-league club in 2022, so it's uncertain whether he will be able to ramp up in time to get back to the majors before the end of the regular season.
