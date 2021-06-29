Gonzalez earned the hold against the Giants on Monday with a scoreless inning during which he gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

The left-hander came on in the seventh inning with the Dodgers protecting a one-run lead. He hit LaMonte Wade Jr. to begin the frame and surrendered a one-out single to Buster Posey but managed to escape the inning without allowing any runs. Gonzalez and teammate Blake Treinen -- who also notched a hold in the contest -- have been running neck-and-neck for the team lead in holds, with Gonzalez establishing a narrow 16-to-15 advantage. They both rank among the top five in the category leaguewide.