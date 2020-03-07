Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Sent to minor-league camp
Gonzalez was optioned to minor-league camp Friday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Gonzalez was considered a long shot to break camp with the big league club and his bid to make the Opening Day roster officially came to an end Friday. Although the right-hander will begin the 2020 campaign in the minors, the 24-year-old reliever still figures to have a decent chance of making his MLB debut at some point this season.
