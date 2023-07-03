Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez was knocked around for three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings Monday in Kansas City, and he'll now head to Triple-A to make room for a fresh arm in Gavin Stone. Gonzalez owns a 5.32 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 22:7 K:BB across 23.2 frames so far this season with the Dodgers.