Gonzalez will serve as the opener in Thursday's game against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez last pitched Monday, and he allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn his 16th hold. The southpaw hasn't pitched more than 1.1 innings in any of his 33 relief appearances to begin the year, but it's not yet clear how long he could last ahead of primary pitcher Tony Gonsolin on Thursday.