Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery that will force him to miss extended time, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts was initially hopeful that Gonzalez would be able to return in mid-to-late May, but the southpaw will be forced to miss extended time due to his procedure. It's possible Gonzalez is able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but his return timetable depends on what the doctors find during his surgery.