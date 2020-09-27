Gonzalez pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one as the opener in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Gonzalez got the opener job done with his solid first inning. HE allowed Shohei Ohtani to reach on a single in the second before Dustin May took over on the mound. Gonzalez ends the regular season with a strong 1.33 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB across 20.1 innings this season. He went 3-0 with two holds and could be a strong option out of the bullpen during the Dodgers' playoff run.