Gonzalez has a strong chance of making his major-league debut this season due in part to his ability to function as a starter or reliever, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

Gonzalez raced through the Dodgers' system last season, beginning the campaign with High-A Rancho Cucamonga and finishing with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He pitched in a total of 38 contests, making 13 starts. Though he fared better in relief, Gonzalez held his own as a starter, posting a 2.63 ERA and striking out 55 batters in 54.2 innings. Per Kavner, the southpaw is working on his command of secondary pitches in anticipation of being called upon to help at the big-league level at some point in 2020.