Gonzalez has pitched in five Cactus League contests, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

Gonzalez broke through with a 1.33 ERA and 0.74 WHIP across 20.1 innings during his 2020 rookie campaign, and his fabulous numbers were largely backed up by advanced metrics. He is rolling again this spring and figures to be the Dodgers' top left-handed bullpen option. He'll be even more important at the start of the campaign if Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly (soreness) are unable to be ready by Opening Day.