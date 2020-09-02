Buehler (hand) was activated off the injured list as expected Wednesday ahead of his scheduled start against Arizona, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler will wind up missing just one turn in the rotation due to a blister. His 4.32 ERA through his first five starts is worse than his typical standard, though he's coming off an 11-strikeout, one-run outing against the Rockies his last time out. Scott Alexander was optioned in a corresponding move.