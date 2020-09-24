Buehler (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to his start Thursday against the Athletics.

He has not pitched in a game since Sept. 8 due to a blister. He threw a 90-pitch simulated game Saturday, so Buehler should be able to handle a typical workload in his final start of the regular season. The 26-year-old righty has a 3.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.