Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Activated from disabled list Thursday
The Dodgers activated Buehler (ribs) off the 10-day disabled list Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Buehler was originally slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday but the Dodgers bumped him up for a minor-league rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, and now have decided to shift course once again. The team apparently plans to utilize Buehler out of the bullpen Thursday in lieu of the rehab assignment, and he will take the next full inning-plus once Clayton Kershaw exits the game, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...