The Dodgers activated Buehler (ribs) off the 10-day disabled list Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler was originally slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday but the Dodgers bumped him up for a minor-league rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, and now have decided to shift course once again. The team apparently plans to utilize Buehler out of the bullpen Thursday in lieu of the rehab assignment, and he will take the next full inning-plus once Clayton Kershaw exits the game, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

