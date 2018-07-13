Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Activated from disabled list
Buehler was reinstated from the 10-day DL ahead of Friday's start versus the Angels, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
As expected, Buehler will take the hill for the series opener after spending the past 10 days on the shelf due to a right rib microfracture. In a corresponding move, Pat Venditte was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
