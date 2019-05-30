Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows five runs
Buehler (5-1) took a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Mets after surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six through five innings of work.
The bulk of Buehler's damage came from a pair of two-run homers by Pete Alonso. The right-hander left the game with the Dodgers trailing, 5-3. It looked like Buehler was in line for the loss after the Dodgers soon found themselves down 8-3, but luckily a ninth-inning rally off Mets closer Edwin Diaz gave the Dodgers all they needed to win the game. Despite the tough outing, Buehler has been sharp this year with a 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and and 58:12 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back with a road matchup against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Posts third straight strong start•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Falls to 4-1•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Submits best start of season in loss•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans eight to stay undefeated•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Moves to 3-0•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Goes 5.2 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.