Buehler (5-1) took a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Mets after surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six through five innings of work.

The bulk of Buehler's damage came from a pair of two-run homers by Pete Alonso. The right-hander left the game with the Dodgers trailing, 5-3. It looked like Buehler was in line for the loss after the Dodgers soon found themselves down 8-3, but luckily a ninth-inning rally off Mets closer Edwin Diaz gave the Dodgers all they needed to win the game. Despite the tough outing, Buehler has been sharp this year with a 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and and 58:12 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back with a road matchup against the Diamondbacks on Monday.