Buehler allowed seven runs on 13 hits and one walk across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Rockies. He struck out four.

Buehler allowed as many hits in this one as he had in his previous four outings combined and gave up seven earned runs for the first time in his big-league career. Of course, it was a difficult matchup which took place at Coors Field, but it was quite different than his previous start when he went the distance with 16 punchouts at home against this same lineup. Buehler will look to bounce back in his next start at home against the Diamondbacks.