Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows seven runs in no-decision
Buehler allowed seven runs on 13 hits and one walk across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Rockies. He struck out four.
Buehler allowed as many hits in this one as he had in his previous four outings combined and gave up seven earned runs for the first time in his big-league career. Of course, it was a difficult matchup which took place at Coors Field, but it was quite different than his previous start when he went the distance with 16 punchouts at home against this same lineup. Buehler will look to bounce back in his next start at home against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Scheduled to start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans 16 in complete-game win•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Robbed of eighth win•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Shuts down Giants•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Strikes out 11 in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...