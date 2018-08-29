Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows two runs in short outing
Buehler allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings Tuesday in a no-decision Tuesday against the Rangers. He struck out four.
Buehler coasted aside from the third inning, when he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk before escaping the jam. Unfortunately, he labored a bit in that frame and departed after the fourth 84 pitches already under his belt. This short outing ends a stretch of dominance in which Buehler had allowed just one earned run in 20 combined innings over his previous three starts. He'll look to get back on track this weekend against the Diamondbacks.
