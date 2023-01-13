Buehler and the Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $8.025 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Buehler and the team will avoid the arbitration headache after they were able to finalize a deal for 2023 on Friday. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in August and may not pitch in 2023 as a result. Prior to injuring his elbow, Buehler produced an uncharacteristic 4.02 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 58 strikeouts over 65 innings in 12 starts last season.
