Buehler will throw his first bullpen of the spring Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler isn't carrying any known injury, but the Dodgers elected to delay his start to spring by a few days in order to manage his workload. Whether that's in an attempt to avoid any mid-season workload management of if it's simply the first part of a season-long plan to keep his innings down remains to be seen.