Buehler (elbow) began a throwing program Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Buehler made just a handful of flat-ground tosses from a distance of 60 feet, but it's a significant step forward nonetheless in his recovery from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. The 28-year-old right-hander had the procedure last August and obviously has many more months of rehab work ahead. If he does pitch for the Dodgers in 2023, it will probably only be a handful of innings in September/October.
