Buehler gave up five runs (two earned) while striking out two over 2.2 innings Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, and he was seen picking at his blister on the bench after exiting. Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Buehler to make his next start but added "nothing is off the table," according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Buehler said the blister, which landed him on the injured list earlier this season, is something that he and the team are trying to figure out how to deal with. He touched 100 mph with his second pitch of the start, but a blister is more likely to affect a pitcher's ability to throw and locate offspeed pitches. Buehler gave up a pair of home runs and issued zero walks while throwing 41 of 61 pitches for strikes. His next turn would be Monday in San Diego, but the Dodgers' top priority now will be getting him right for the playoffs, so they could push him back.