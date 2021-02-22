Buehler hasn't had a recurrence of his blister problem since October, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Of course, the young right-hander has been in offseason mode since the Dodgers won the World Series last fall, so the fact that the blister hasn't re-formed doesn't necessarily mean that the issue is a thing of the past. Buehler acknowledged as much, saying that the problem is "always gonna be a wait-and-see thing." If the 26-year-old is able to stay healthy throughout the campaign, he has the tools to be one of the league's top starters and a top-10 fantasy option at the position.