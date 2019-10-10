Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bullpen can't seal the deal
Buehler did not factor into the decision Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS after allowing one run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings
Buehler exited the game in the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead but the LA bullpen, specifically Clayton Kershaw and Joe Kelly, coughed up six runs the rest of the way. The 25-year-old Buehler went 14-4 in 30 regular-season starts with a 3.26 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, then allowed just one run over 12.2 innings in his two postseason starts with a 15:6 K:BB ratio. He'll enter the 2020 campaign as one of the game's elite starting pitchers in all fantasy formats.
