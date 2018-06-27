Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bullpen session Thursday
Buehler (ribs) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Buehler completed his first bullpen session Sunday and had a pain-free session Tuesday as he works his way back from a right-rib microfracture. There remains no official timeline for the young right-hander's return, but manager Dave Roberts indicated the team could briefly operate with a six-man starting rotation once he is activated, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bullpen session pushed back one day•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: No timeline for return•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Heads to DL with rib microfracture•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dealing with bruised ribs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...