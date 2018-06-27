Buehler (ribs) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler completed his first bullpen session Sunday and had a pain-free session Tuesday as he works his way back from a right-rib microfracture. There remains no official timeline for the young right-hander's return, but manager Dave Roberts indicated the team could briefly operate with a six-man starting rotation once he is activated, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

