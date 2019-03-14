Manager Dave Roberts said that Buehler will make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Rangers or Tuesday against the against the Indians, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Plunkett, Roberts noted that Buehler "didn't feel right" due to an unspecified issue when he reported to spring training, prompting the Dodgers to take a "slow-play" approach with the prized young hurler. Even if Buehler had felt 100 percent when camp began, the Dodgers likely would have looked to limit his spring workload anyway after his innings count jumped to 167 innings between the minors and majors (including the postseason) in 2018. The right-hander could face an unspecified innings cap during the upcoming campaign, but he looks like a good bet to continue supplying elite ratios whenever he takes the hill.