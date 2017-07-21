Buehler failed to record an out while giving up four runs on two hits and three walks on 29 pitches in Thursday's debut for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The moment got the best of the Dodgers' top prospect. "I just didn't make pitches, man," Buehler said. "I felt like I could have and just didn't," he told Jacob Unruh of NewsOK.com. Fortunately, even though Buehler failed to record an out in his highly anticipated Triple-A debut, it was just due to poor execution and not an injury. Even after this ugly outing, Buehler still boasts a 3.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 91:23 K:BB in 65.1 innings across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season. He will remain in the rotation at Oklahoma City for now, but could earn a promotion to join either the big-league rotation or bullpen if he can right the ship against Pacific Coast League hitters.