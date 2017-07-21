Buehler failed to record an out while giving up four runs on two hits and three walks on 29 pitches in Thursday's debut for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The moment got the best of the Dodgers' top prospect. "I just didn't make pitches, man," Buehler said. "I felt like I could have and just didn't," he told Jacob Unruh of NewsOK.com. Fortunately, even though Buehler failed to record an out in his highly anticipated Triple-A debut, it was just due to poor execution and not an injury. Even after this ugly outing, Buehler still boasts a 3.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 91:23 K:BB in 65.1 innings across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season. He will remain in the rotation at Oklahoma City for now, but could earn a promotion to join either the big-league rotation or bullpen if he can right the ship against Pacific Coast League hitters.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast