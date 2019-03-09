Buehler faced teammates Brad Miller and Omar Estevez on Saturday in a 21-pitch simulated game, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The media members that observed the outing offered positive reviews for Buehler, who ended his day with strikeouts of both players. Buehler has yet to make his Cactus League debut, but that's merely a result of the Dodgers' preference to manage his workload carefully ahead of the regular season. He could enter the spring pitching schedule at some point during the upcoming week.

