Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed as Game 3 starter
Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Buehler will get the ball for Game 3 after propelling the Dodgers to a division title in Game 163 with his 6.2 scoreless innings against the Rockies. The young right-hander has been stellar in his first full season with the big club, posting a 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 151:37 K:BB through 137.1 innings in the regular season.
