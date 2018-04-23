Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed as Monday's starter
Buehler is starting Monday's game against the Marlins.
As expected, Buehler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Monday's series opener against the Marlins in order to make a spot start in place of the injured Rich Hill (finger). The top prospect allowed eight runs over 9.1 innings of relief with the Dodgers in his big-league debut last season, but he owns an impressive 2.08 ERA and 16:4 K:BB across 13 innings (three starts) with Oklahoma City so far this year. He's a viable streaming option against a weak Marlins team, though he may not stick with the big club long enough to warrant ownership beyond this week -- which could be a two-start week if he pitches well Monday -- in season-long formats.
