Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Buehler will start Wednesday against the Phillies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Buehler will be called up to make his first start of the second half. The 23-year-old may have his workload limited in the second half, but he'll be an effective fantasy starter when he pitches.
