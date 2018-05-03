Buehler will be called up to start Friday's game against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Already tabbed as Hyun-Jin Ryu's replacement in the rotation, Buehler is set to come up for a more extended period with the big league club starting Friday. Buehler made two starts for the Dodgers recently, notching 11 strikeouts over 10.0 innings while allowing just two earned runs when Rich Hill was on the shelf. Buehler's spot in the rotation appears to be safe for the duration of Ryu's stay on the DL, but he certainly has the potential to stick with the big league club beyond that point if he continues to pitch well.