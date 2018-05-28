Buehler (3-1) got the win against the Padres on Sunday, scattering just four hits and one earned run over seven strong innings, striking out eight and walking none as the Dodgers cruised to a 6-1 victory.

The rookie just continues to toy with big-league hitters, as this marked the second straight start Buehler has gone seven innings while allowing just one earned run -- a stretch where he has posted an immaculate 14:0 K:BB. He's backed up the hype since tossing a combined no-hitter against this same Padres team back on May 4, as the 23-year-old now has a 2.20 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP through his 41 innings, and has given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his seven starts this season.