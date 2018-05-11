Buehler (2-1) got the loss against the Reds on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight with no walks as the Dodgers fell 4-1.

Buehler couldn't quite match the feat of his combined no-hitter against the Padres in his last start but the 23-year-old was impressive again against Cincinnati despite not receiving enough help from his offense to put him in line for the win. It' still early to be fully anointing him a go-to fantasy option but the rookie certainly looks like the real deal, with a 1.64 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 27:7 K:BB to his name through 22 innings. His rotation spot can be considered secure and he's scheduled to take the mound again in a road matchup against Miami next Wednesday.