Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Continues to impress
Buehler (2-1) got the loss against the Reds on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight with no walks as the Dodgers fell 4-1.
Buehler couldn't quite match the feat of his combined no-hitter against the Padres in his last start but the 23-year-old was impressive again against Cincinnati despite not receiving enough help from his offense to put him in line for the win. It' still early to be fully anointing him a go-to fantasy option but the rookie certainly looks like the real deal, with a 1.64 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 27:7 K:BB to his name through 22 innings. His rotation spot can be considered secure and he's scheduled to take the mound again in a road matchup against Miami next Wednesday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Will remain in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throws six innings of combined no-hitter for Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Officially recalled ahead of start•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Set to replace Ryu in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated to start Friday•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...