Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Could start Monday in San Diego
Buehler (ribs) could rejoin the Dodgers' rotation Monday in San Diego, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He threw a bullpen session Friday, which sets him up to start somewhere on Monday, it's just not clear if that will be for a minor-league affiliate or for the big club. That is also the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list. If Rich Hill (neck) is able to pitch early next week, Buehler may have to wait to return to the majors, but given Hill's injury track record, that's very much up in the air.
