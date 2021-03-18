Buehler hurled four innings in a Cactus League contest versus the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

The only run Buehler allowed on the day came as the result of a wild pitch, and he improved his spring K:BB to 11:1 over 12.0 innings with the excellent effort. Clayton Kershaw has been named the Dodgers' Opening Day starter, and Trevor Bauer is coming off a Cy Young season, but it wouldn't be surprising if Buehler is the most effective Dodgers starter this season.