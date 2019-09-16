Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Cruises through five innings
Buehler did not factor into the decision against the Mets on Sunday, hurling five innings and giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Buehler was told prior to the game that he would be on a pitch count, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. The 25-year-old responded with a five-inning outing in which he hurled 53 of 71 pitches for strikes and allowed only four baserunners. Although Buehler didn't miss many bats, he found success by inducing groundballs on nine of the 13 outs he recorded. It is unknown whether Buehler will continue to be on a pitch or innings limit moving forward -- Sunday's short leash was a consequence of Roberts' desire to get specific members of the bullpen into game action -- but with the Dodgers already having wrapped up the National League West, such decisions are not out of the question. Buehler will carry a 3.15 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 202:30 K:BB over 171.1 innings into his next scheduled start at home against Colorado on Sunday.
