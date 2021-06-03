Buehler (4-0) earned the win over St. Louis on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The outing won't go down as one of Buehler's best this season -- he allowed three runs for the first time in four starts -- but it was more than adequate to secure a victory in a game during which Los Angeles put up 11 first-inning runs. The right-hander ran his record to a perfect 4-0 and extended his streak of regular-season starts without a loss to 19, the longest in the majors. He has posted a 2.82 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 70:13 K:BB across 70.1 innings this season to further cement his place among the league's top starters. Buehler's next start is expected to come at Pittsburgh next week.