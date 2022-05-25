Buehler (6-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 9-4 victory over the Nationals. He struck out three.

It wasn't the most dominant performance from Buehler, who tossed 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, but the Dodgers scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings to give the right-hander more than enough cushion. The quality start was Buehler's third of the year, and he'll take a 2.91 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next outing despite a career-low 19.1 percent strikeout rate.