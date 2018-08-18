Buehler (6-4) got the win against the Mariners on Friday, giving up just one earned run on three hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two in the Dodgers' 11-1 blowout victory.

It was smooth sailing for Buehler, as he cruised to his sixth victory of the season thanks to another strong outing and a lot of run support from his offense. He's righted the ship after giving up five earned in a loss to the Phillies on July 25, as Buehler now hasn't given up more than two earned in any of his four starts since that outing. All told, the rookie is now sporting a solid 3.19 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP to go along with a 93:21 K:BB over 87.1 innings this season.